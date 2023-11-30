Aidy Bryant to Host 2024 Independent Spirit Awards

Aidy Bryant will join an esteemed group of “Saturday Night Live” veterans who have hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards, including Kate McKinnon, Fred Armisen and Melissa Villaseñor, when she steps to the mic for the often-irreverent celebration of independent, foreign and indie-adjacent movies that has recently expanded the nomination fields to include television categories.

“We’re thrilled to have the incandescently talented Aidy Bryant joining us to host the 39th annual Spirit Awards,” said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent. “Through her humor, skill and seemingly endless supply of energy she has been entertaining audiences for years, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us as we celebrate independent artists on Feb. 25.”

Bryant is a native of Chicago’s Second City and was a valued member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2012 to 2022. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her performance in Hulu’s “Shrill” in 2021 and has an additional three Emmy noms for her work as a performer and writer for “SNL.”

Last year’s Spirit Awards was a big night for A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which took home seven awards including Best Feature. The film would go on to also reign supreme at the Oscars, winning seven of those and three of the four acting awards for stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Nominees will be announced on Dec. 5 at 7 a.m. PT at filmindependent.org and broadcast on Film Independent’s YouTube channel. The eventual winners will be revealed at the awards show on Feb. 25 and will be streamed live on the IMDb and Film Independent’s YouTube channels, and across other social platforms starting at 2 p.m PT.