‘Air Bud Returns’: Nationwide Search for Dog Star Begins

“Air Bud Returns” could make your beloved family pet a star.

Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment have launched a nationwide search to discover their next golden retriever star – “embodying the charm, athleticism and heart that made Air Bud a beloved character,” according to Friday’s press release. The next chapter in the 25-year series, “Air Bud Returns,” will be written and directed by original “Air Bud” creator Robert Vince and will arrive in theaters next summer. But what canine will carry the torch?

Beginning this month, the studios behind the new movie are inviting dog owners across the country to submit “their purebred retrievers” (no mutts please) to be part of the “Air Bud” legacy. In order to apply, visit the official site. “All submissions will be eligible to win a variety of prizes as the film’s release approaches, from official Air Bud jerseys and signed movie merchandise, to a trip to the Hollywood premiere,” per the release.

The production has also partnered with Birds & Animals Unlimited, described as “Hollywood’s premier animal trainers,” to fill a variety of positions on the film. It will be the eighth collaboration between Vince and lead animal trainer Mark Forbes. Perhaps more enlightened viewers – and certainly animal rights groups like PETA – would suggest that, in 2025, actual animals are no longer needed for these kinds of roles, given the advancements in computer animation. But here we are.

The official synopsis for “Air Bud Returns” reads: “12-year-old Jacob has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad’s childhood home in Fernfield. There, Jacob discovers an original VHS of the ‘Air Bud’ movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a neglected golden retriever he names Buddy. Together, they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other and always take the shot!”

“Air Bud Returns” is shooting for a Summer 2026 theatrical release.