Al Michaels Named to Emeritus Role with NBC Sports

Al Michaels is spending “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime Video, but his relationship with NBC Sports continues. Michaels was named to an emeritus role on Tuesday by NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua. He will continue to broadcast and contribute across NBC Sports’ NFL Playoffs and the Olympics.

Michaels joined NBC Sports in 2006 as the play-by-play voice of “Sunday Night Football,” and his career took off from there. Super Bowl LVI was his 11th, and he spent 20 years as the play-by-play voice of “Monday Night Football.”

“Revered by viewers and colleagues, Al has been the soundtrack for many of the greatest moments in sports television history,” said Bevacqua. “We are thrilled that he’s staying in the family and raising the stature of our events for years to come.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon this fall,” Michaels said. A special thanks to NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua and the folks at NBCUniversal for their help in making this happen.”

Michaels earlier this year completed his 16th season as the voice of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” – primetime’s #1 TV show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years. This season, Michaels will call “Thursday Night Football” for Amazon Prime Video – his record 37th NFL play-by-play campaign in primetime.

In addition to the 11 Super Bowls, Michaels has worked nine Olympics and called eight World Series.

Michaels made the well-known call — “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” — when the underdog U.S. men’s hockey team upset the USSR at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. He became the second sportscaster in history to receive a News Emmy nomination for his coverage of the San Francisco earthquake during the 1989 World Series.

Mike Tirico, who joined NBC Sports in 2016, has been called up to replace Michaels for “Sunday Night Football.”