Alamo Drafthouse’s Summer-Long Great Bites Includes Special ‘Jaws,’ ‘Dangerous Animals’ Screenings | Exclusive

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water …

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is launching a Great Bites this summer, “a season-long celebration of creature cinema.” Eep!

Obviously, this is timed to the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s shark-infested classic “Jaws,” with events including Alamo Drafthouse’s fan-favorite Movie Parties, the return of “Jaws” on the water and maybe the coolest event, a Rolling Roadshow screening of the movie in Martha’s Vineyard (where they originally shot “Jaws”) with live orchestral accompaniment. Dang.

Also included great bites is an exclusive screening of IFC Films and Shudder’s shark thriller “Dangerous Animals.” The Drafthouse event will be held, naturally, on the water, ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on June 6. That event will be held in the waters of Lake Travis at the Volente Beach Resort and will include a live Q&A with filmmaker Sean Byrne and star Hassie Harrison. Watch out though, they bite!

There will also be a curated repertory series highlighting some of the best aquatic creature features.

“Whether you’re floating on the water, sitting in a theater, or standing on the very shores of the filming location of Amity Island from Jaws, we’re creating unforgettable experiences for fans all summer long,” said Michael Kustermann, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, in an official statement.

Below is a list of all of the events that will be a part of Great Bites, including where you can get your tickets.

Drafthouse

Jaws on the Water

June 7th and 21st, July 12th and 26th at Volente Beach Resort and Waterpark in Leander, TX

Tickets available here

Since 2002, Rolling Roadshow has been putting on this one-of-a-kind summer event that made CNN ask, “Could there possibly be any scarier way to watch JAWS?”

Jaws on the Water, sponsored by the Texas Lottery, is an immersive, unforgettable screening experience where a huge inflatable outdoor screen is placed at the water’s edge with intrepid viewers watching the movie while floating in inner tubes. As everyone watches Chief Brody and crew on the hunt for the Great White, floaters might feel something tug on their toes as scuba divers provide an added thrill to the proceedings. The evening concludes with an epic finale that coincides with a particularly explosive moment in the film.

Jaws Movie Party

June – August at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations nationwide

Tickets available here

For those who want an interactive Jaws experience while staying on dry land, our signature Jaws Movie Party is coming to Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide. In addition to seeing the movie on the big screen, guests can participate in a contest and receive exclusive props to help bring Jaws to life, including a shark fin hat and a yellow drink floatie and more.. All that and a special Jaws-themed menu that’s exclusive to the Movie Party screenings and available only at Alamo Drafthouse.

Jaws in Concert on Martha’s Vineyard

Saturday, June 21st at Winnetu Oceanside Resort

Tickets available here

Alamo Drafthouse’s Rolling Roadshow presents an unforgettable screening of Jaws in Concert in partnership with Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, on Martha’s Vineyard, the filming location for the fictional Amity Island, at Winnetu Oceanside Resort, accompanied by a live score performed by the Cape Cod symphony, New England cuisine including lobster rolls and clam chowder, photo ops, and limited edition Jaws 50th anniversary merch.

Great Bites Film Series

July 1 – July 30 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations in Texas

Tickets available here

See the best of other shark-inspired films on the big screen in the Great Bites film series, presented by the Texas Lottery. PIRANHA (1978), THE SHALLOWS (2016), ALLIGATOR (1980), DEEP BLUE SEA (1999), and GRIZZLY (1976) are screening at Alamo Drafthouse locations across Texas from July 1st to 30th.

DANGEROUS ANIMALS on the Water

Saturday, May 31st at Volente Beach Resort and Waterpark in Austin, TX

Tickets available here