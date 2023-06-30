Actors and actresses honored Alan Arkin on social media with tributes after the actor’s death Friday at 89.

The actor’s passing was confirmed in a statement from his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony.

Paul Reiser tweeted about the actor’s death.

“A world without Alan Arkin is …not so great, I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in “The Russians Are Coming..” (Whitaker Walt!!) I was 8,” Reiser wrote. “Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.”

“Karate Kid” alum Ralph Macchio tweeted, “Alan Arkin – legendary in every aspect and any genre. His range was and is… beyond! Truly one of a kind.”

“The one and only ALAN ARKIN has left us,” Michael Imperioli wrote on Instagram. “Arkin was a rare breed who had an infallible sense of truth that allowed him to shift with ease from the tragic to the hilarious in the blink of an eye. Such a great actor and such a great loss to cinema.”

Actor Michael Douglas also took to Instagram to share a tribute.

“Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry,” Douglas wrote. “My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a tweet saying she “thought he would live forever.”

I know we all die but some how I thought he’d live forever . RIP Mr. Alan Arkin https://t.co/SDJEXsfPqg — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 30, 2023

Billy Crystal called Arkin “one of our greatest actors.”

“Hilarious, heartbreaking, and the ability to be terrifying, his range was amazing,” Crystal wrote. “I cherish the chance I had to act with him in #America’s Sweethearts.”

Read more tributes to the “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Catch-22” and “The Kominsky Method” below:

“ At one point, Alan Arkin requested to do a last-minute rewrite of a scene, which made a handful of studio execs mighty uncomfortable. According to Cusack, he assured them, saying "Don't worry. That's Alan Arkin. Anything he's gonna do is gonna make this thing even better “… pic.twitter.com/kad9gNz24R — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2023

I loved Alan Arkin. RIP. Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dead at 89 | CNN https://t.co/EK2bFPJHgn — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 30, 2023

Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pUVa5j8Tqc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 30, 2023

So sad to hear about Alan Arkin. A brilliant actor who was a thrill to work with and a thrill to watch work. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2023

The legendary Alan Arkin was an unforgettable friend to us. Whether he was performing on The Muppet Show or giving tours of our studio in our movie The Muppets, he was always making us laugh. Thanks for the memories, Alan! pic.twitter.com/DF6a6RPm2w — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89.

He was one of only a handful of actors to receive a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his first movie role, and he just got better from there, he made it look effortless. Alan Arkin was one of the very best.

'Argo fuck yourself.' pic.twitter.com/TdvIyWmNY6 — The Sting (@TSting18) June 30, 2023