Actors and actresses honored Alan Arkin on social media with tributes after the actor’s death Friday at 89.
The actor’s passing was confirmed in a statement from his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony.
Paul Reiser tweeted about the actor’s death.
“A world without Alan Arkin is …not so great, I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in “The Russians Are Coming..” (Whitaker Walt!!) I was 8,” Reiser wrote. “Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.”
“Karate Kid” alum Ralph Macchio tweeted, “Alan Arkin – legendary in every aspect and any genre. His range was and is… beyond! Truly one of a kind.”
“The one and only ALAN ARKIN has left us,” Michael Imperioli wrote on Instagram. “Arkin was a rare breed who had an infallible sense of truth that allowed him to shift with ease from the tragic to the hilarious in the blink of an eye. Such a great actor and such a great loss to cinema.”
Actor Michael Douglas also took to Instagram to share a tribute.
“Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry,” Douglas wrote. “My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed.”
Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a tweet saying she “thought he would live forever.”
Billy Crystal called Arkin “one of our greatest actors.”
“Hilarious, heartbreaking, and the ability to be terrifying, his range was amazing,” Crystal wrote. “I cherish the chance I had to act with him in #America’s Sweethearts.”
Read more tributes to the “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Catch-22” and “The Kominsky Method” below: