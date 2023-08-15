Alan Dershowitz believes all of former president Donald Trump’s trials will be completed prior to the 2024 election, but notes “There’ll be some convictions,” along the way.

The former president was indicted for a fourth time on criminal charges Monday night by the Georgia grand jury over the state’s 2020 election investigation. Trump is being charged under a racketeering statute, used to charge those who conspire from within a “criminal enterprise.”

The criminal indictment includes 41 counts and the defendants, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, and Trump himself, have until Friday to voluntarily turn themselves in.

Dershowitz discussed the most recent indictment with Steve Bannon on Tuesday’s episode of “Bannon’s War Room.”

“The fact that they were willing to put the indictment on the website before the grand jurors voted proved something that any of us who have had experience in criminal law know,” Dershowitz said. “The grand jury is meaningless,” the lawyer said about the Georgia indictment process.

Dershowitz continued: “There are 23 or whatever number it is, chairs that the prosecution moves around. If the prosecutor wants an indictment, she gets an indictment,” adding that no one should be shocked by this outcome.

“Ignore it. It’s nonsense,” Dershowitz pressed. “The grand jury didn’t decide anything. They rubber stamped something that the prosecutor put before them.”

“The best evidence is the prosecutor was so confident,” the lawyer continued. “She was willing to put it on her website even before the vote took place.”

Dershowitz then dove into Trump’s upcoming busy legal schedule, saying “You know, it’s Alice in Wonderland — verdict first, execution and then trial.”

“It’s such an undercutting of our Constitution,” Dershowitz said. “

“I predict there’ll be some convictions,” speculated the lawyer. “I think the strategy is to get bad convictions, but to get them fast,” he continued, saying that Trump would then be able to appeal the decisions, after the election. Dershowitz argued that this is the reason prosecutors are “rushing” to get their cases against Trump to trial.

Trump is currently facing three other criminal indictments.

The former president pled not guilty on Aug. 3 in to federal charges that allege he conspired to overturn his 2020 defeat. The federal counts against Trump include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

In June, Trump was arrested and released in Florida after being charged with 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified information, which was found in his Mar-a-Lago home. The former president pleaded not guilty to Espionage Act charges.

Additionally, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump for allegedly falsifying business records in order to cover up a payment to Story Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to these charges, as well.

“They’re going to get on the bandwagon,” Dershowitz said of prosecutors. The “approach is to get him before the election, convict him before the election, and he wins on appeal.”

“That’s tomorrow’s news,” Dershowitz concluded.