Composer Alan Menken Wins the EGOT, ‘Sesame Street’ Wins the Most Daytime Emmys
Menken had previously won a non-competitive Emmy, but his win for “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures” makes him the 16th person to win competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards
Steve Pond | July 26, 2020 @ 8:14 PM
Last Updated: July 26, 2020 @ 9:11 PM
Getty
“Sesame Street” was the big winner at Sunday night’s Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony devoted to children’s, lifestyle and animation categories. The long-running series, which now airs on HBO, won three awards, including Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series, and took another three for “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.”
Songwriter and composer Alan Menken won in the Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program for the song “Waiting in the Wings” from Disney Channel’s “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures.” Menken previously won eight Oscars for the music for Disney movies, 11 Grammys for his movie music and a Tony for “Newsies” — so the Emmy makes Menken the 16th person to win the Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony grand slam known as the EGOT.
Previously, Menken had won a noncompetitive Emmy for his work on the 1990 antidrug special “Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue,” which had put him in a class with five other people — including Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli and James Earl Jones — who have an EGOT if you count honorary awards.
Menken is now the third EGOT winner whose E came for a Daytime Emmy rather than a Primetime Emmy. The other two are songwriter Robert Lopez and actress/comedian Whoopi Goldberg.
Other shows that won multiple Daytime Emmys in a virtual ceremony on Sunday evening include Disney Channel’s “Elena of Avalor” and “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,” which won three each, and DC Universe’s “Batman: Hush,” TVOKids’ “Dino Dana,” “Disney Mickey Mouse,” Netflix’s “Trinkets” and Amazon Prime’s “Tumble Leaf,” which won two each.
Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Netflix tied for the most wins, with six, while the Disney Channel won five, Disney Junior won four and PBS won three.
The virtual ceremony was shown live on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’s outlets and apps, and was hosted by Loni Love. It included more than 120 remotes from two dozen different locations.
The show also included a tribute to the late Regis Philbin, whose acceptance speech when he won a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 was shown.
