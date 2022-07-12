Alden Ehrenreich Joins Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Series

“Solo” star Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in Marvel Studios’ “Ironheart” series at Disney+ in a key role, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Ironheart” stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who builds her own advanced suit of armor and follows in Iron Man’s footsteps. Thorne will first appear in this year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Ehrenreich joins a cast that includes “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross.

In the comics, Williams is a Black teen prodigy attending MIT who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit design. Williams is also a genius like Tony, if that’s not immediately clear. In the comics, Pepper Potts mentors Riri in a similar fashion to how Tony took Peter Parker under his wing in the MCU, providing her with resources and a suit AI.

Ironheart is a fairly new character in the comics, having only been introduced in 2016 and created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. Leading Thorne’s live-action series will be Chinaka Hodge, who will serve as the head writer.

“Ironheart” is one of many Marvel Studios series. “Moon Knight,” the studio’s sixth series for Disney+, premiered on March 30, while “Ms. Marvel” premiered on June 8 to rave reviews. Those will be followed by “She-Hulk,” “Armor Wars,” “Secret Invasion,” “Echo,” “Agatha: House of Harkness,” two more animated series, and untitled “Black Panther” and “Shang-Chi” spinoff series. There’s also a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special set for 2022.

Ehrenreich recently wrapped production on Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and will next be seen in Universal’s “Cocaine Bear” directed by Elizabeth Banks.

