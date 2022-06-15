“Good Girls” fan favorite Manny Montana has been cast in Marvel Studios’ “Ironheart” series at Disney+, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Ironheart” stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who builds her own advanced suit of armor and follows in Iron Man’s footsteps. Thorne will first appear in this year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Details about Montana’s character are kept under wraps. He joins a cast that includes “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross.

In the comics, Williams is a Black teen prodigy attending MIT who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit design. Williams is also a genius like Tony, if that’s not immediately clear. In the comics, Pepper Potts mentors Riri in a similar fashion to how Tony took Peter Parker under his wing in the MCU, providing her with resources and a suit AI.

Ironheart is a fairly new character in the comics, having only been introduced in 2016 and created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. Leading Thorne’s live-action series will be Chinaka Hodge, who will serve as the head writer.

“Ironheart” is one of many Marvel Studios series. “Moon Knight,” the studio’s sixth series for Disney+, premiered on March 30, while “Ms. Marvel” premiered on June 8 to rave reviews. Those will be followed by “She-Hulk,” “Armor Wars,” “Secret Invasion,” “Echo,” “Agatha: House of Harkness,” two more animated series, and untitled “Black Panther” and “Shang-Chi” spinoff series. There’s also a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special set for 2022.

Montana broke out as a fan favorite on four seasons of NBC’s “Good Girls” as one of the series regulars. Montana is currently recurring on the FX’s “Mayans M.C.”

Montana is repped by Innovative Artists and Trademark Talent.

Deadline first reported the news.

A rep for Marvel had no comment.