Three “Rust” crew members have filled a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and producers of the film, claiming they suffered anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder after the shooting death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

On Monday, three plaintiffs Ross Adding, a dolly operator; Doran Curtin, a set costumer and Reese Price, a key grip, sued the actor and producers over the alleged negative mental and emotional impact of Hutchin’s fatal shooting in a lawsuit obtained by TheWrap. At the time of the incident, the three workers were in the church building at the Bonana Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The lawsuit is just one of the many suits that have been filed in connection to the shooting. The plaintiffs all say they were near Baldwin when the gun was fired, adding that they experienced “blast injuries” from the blaring sound of the gunshot. The complaint states Hutchins’ body dropped right in front of Curtin, mentioning the cinematographer “grabbed her abdomen” as she fell.

“Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins’ stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins’ pain and figure out what was going on,” the complaint reads. “As the chaos continued, Plaintiff Curtin was ushered out of the church. Once outside, she collapsed from the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting.”

The lawsuit was first reported by Variety and the Los Angeles Times.

The plaintiffs go on in the suit, saying producers merely wanted a “quick and cheap production,” which allegedly resulted in the hiring of first assistant director David Halls, who they said has been previously complained about over safety issues on set. In addition, plaintiffs claimed producers hired crew members who lacked experience, naming armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. The complaint also claims Baldwin didn’t pay attention during his training for weapons.

In October 2021, Hutchins and “Rust” director Joel Souza were struck by a gunshot; Baldwin has maintained that he was not the person who shot the gun. Despite his denial, prosecutors have charged the actor with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly being responsible for pulling the trigger. Gutierrez Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter.