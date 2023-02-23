Alec Baldwin has plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the “Rust” shooting that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor also waived his first court appearance, which was scheduled to take place on Friday during a pretrial hearing.

On Monday, New Mexico prosecutors dropped firearm “enhancement” charges against Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reid, a tier above regular manslaughter charge that carries a mandatory minimum of five years. With only manslaughter charges remaining, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed could wind up doing little or no jail time, as the maximum sentence in New Mexico is 18 months.

More to come…