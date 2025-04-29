Alex Cooper Docuseries ‘Call Her Alex’ Set at Hulu

“Call Her Daddy” creator, host and EP Alex Cooper will lift the veil on her rise in the podcasting and media space in an upcoming docuseries for Hulu, premiering this summer.

The show, titled “Call Her Alex,” will give viewers a look at Cooper’s journey to success, tracing back to her Pennsylvania roots up through becoming the CEO of a media empire. Ry Russo-Young (“Nuclear Family”) directs the two-part series.

“Call Her Alex” will host its world premiere at Tribeca Festival on June 8, which will be followed by a special Q&A with Cooper and Russo-Young, before debuting June 10 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

“I’ve shared my life with the Daddy Gang since I started “Call Her Daddy” — but this documentary series takes it even deeper,” Cooper said in a statement. “It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the moments that shaped me — the raw, the messy, the personal stuff I’ve never felt comfortable sharing until now. My hope is that by bringing people along for this part of my journey, they’ll feel both more connected to my life and more empowered in their own.”

Russo-Young serves as an executive producer alongside Braden Bochner and Christopher Foss, with Holly Siegel serving as a producer. The docuseries is produced by Unwell, and the deal was negotiated by Hulu and Lionsgate on behalf of Unwell.

The docuseries expands Cooper’s ongoing partnership with Hulu, where she also executive produces reality dating show, “Overboard for Love,” which follows a group of singles as they board the ultimate luxury yacht to mix, mingle and find love. After focusing on expanding her podcast network, Unwell, the show marks Cooper’s first major foray into the world of television.

“Call Her Alex” also adds to Hulu’s slate of reality docuseries, alongside “The Kardashians,” “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” “Vanderpump Villa” and recently announced “Love Thy Nader.”