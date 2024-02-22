Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ to Make World Premiere at SXSW

Alex Garland’s “Civil War” is set to make its world premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival in March.

The film will premiere March 14 at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas and will be released by A24 the following month.

The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Jesse Plemons. Set in the near future, the film imagines a literal civil war in the United States and follows a host of characters as they race to the White House.

“Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ is a gorgeous, haunting, and powerful piece of cinema unlike anything else you’ll find in a movie theater this year. It’s a wholly immersive experience that expertly blends large-scale spectacle with an intimate understanding of character and personal stakes brought to beautiful life by a stellar ensemble cast,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV in a statement. “When the credits rolled on ‘Civil War,’ we all looked at one another in a bit of shock, knowing full well Alex and A24 had delivered another masterpiece. We cannot wait for the world to discover this visionary work, and cannot imagine a better place for that to happen than at SXSW.”

A24 produced the Garland-written and directed film alongside Gregory Goodman and DNA’s Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich. DNA previously worked with Garland on “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation” and “Men.” Garland’s “Ex Machina” won an Oscar for achievement in visual effects and was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

“Civil War” opens in theaters — including IMAX — on April 12, 2024.