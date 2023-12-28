A24’s ‘Civil War’ Is Not 3 Hours Long, Despite Rumors

The Alex Garland-directed feature stars Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny

Nick Offerman plays the President of the United States in "Civil War" (A24)

Alex Garland’s “Civil War,” set to release in 2024 does not boast a 3-hour runtime but rather a comfortable hour and 49 minutes, despite rumors blowing the film’s length out of proportion.

A source of the exaggerated runtime of the dystopian film starring Kristen Dunst was IMDb’s listing of it as “3 hr 15 min,” in a report initially posted by Variety. The site has since corrected the listing. A source confirmed to TheWrap that the film’s runtime is 109 minutes.

The $50 million action epic watches Dunst’s journalist navigate the United States in a dystopian future where 19 states have seceded from the union, planting the country in a high-stakes civil war. The thriller’s logline promises a “race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge.”

The ensemble cast includes Jesse Plemons, “Priscilla” star Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Sonoya Mizuno, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Nick Offerman as the President of the United States.

In the trailer, Offerman’s president warns of the Western forces of California and Texas, who “have received a very great defeat at the hands of the United States military.” A Florida alliance is also mentioned.

Government airstrikes target American civilians and journalists are shot on-sight in the capital. Stephen McKinley Henderson’s character straight-up demands if the president regrets these tactics.

When Cailee Spaeny’s and Wagner Moura’s characters are apprehended by Jesse Plemons’ military soldier, Plemons’ character asks “What kind of Americans are you?”

Garland’s recent works include horror allegory “Men,” starring Jessie Buckley, “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation.” He also created the 2020 FX series “Devs” which stars Offerman.

A24 produced the Garland-written and directed film alongside Gregory Goodman and DNA’s Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich. DNA previously worked with Garland on “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation” and “Men. Garland’s “Ex Machina” won an Oscar for achievement in visual effects and was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

“Civil War” arrives in theaters on April 26.

