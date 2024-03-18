Original ‘The Crow’ Director Says Fan Backlash to Remake ‘Speaks Volumes’

Alex Proyas, director of the 1994 film “The Crow,” spoke out about the backlash to the upcoming remake of his film, saying in a diplomatic way that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

“I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work,” Proyas wrote on Facebook. “And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s [sic] response speaks volumes.”

“The Crow” became an infamous part of film history due to the on-set death of its lead star Brandon Lee, who was fatally shot by a prop gun during filming. Lee, the 28-year-old son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, plays a musician who is brought back from the dead to seek vengeance upon the gang that murdered him and his fiancée.

Lee was killed during the final days of shooting on the film, which was completed with the use of stunt doubles and digital editing. The film became a box office success and a cult classic with fans revering Lee’s performance to this day.

“‘The Crow’ is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain,” Proyas wrote.

The remake, directed by Rupert Sanders and set for release by Lionsgate in June, got its first trailer released this past week with “It” star Bill Skarsgård playing The Crow.

“Obviously, it was a terrible tragedy and it’s definitely something that we’ve always had in mind through the making of the film,” Sanders said of the remake in a Vanity Fair interview. “Brandon was an original voice and I think he will always be synonymous with ‘The Crow’ and I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film. There’s a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that.”