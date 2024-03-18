Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Set 2-Film Producing Deal With Warner Bros.

Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street production outfit has signed a two-picture producing deal with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

This followes the release of T-Street’s Academy Award-winning “American Fiction” and on the heels of the release of “Snack Shack,” via Republic Pictures. The T-Street deal was forged by co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. It marks the first deal between T-Street and Warner Bros.

Since it was launched in 2019, T-Street has delivered notable films like “Knives Out” and its Netflix-released sequel “Glass Onion,” Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” and Chloe Domont’s button-pushing “Fair Play.” On the TV side of things, they are responsible for the outstanding mystery series “Poker Face” and Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi epic “3 Body Problem.” Johnson is currently at work on the third installment in the Benoit Blanc series, with filming scheduled to begin later this year.

“Rian and Ram are the masterminds of so many wildly entertaining films and are a brilliant creative duo who will be right at home among the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group family of storytellers who are working to bring more great movies to theatergoers globally.” said De Luca and Abdy in an official statement. “As Warner Bros. Discovery continues to invest in the future of entertainment for audiences of all ages, we are beyond excited to have Rian and Ram here with us.”

“Mike and Pam’s renewed commitment to original storytelling and the theatrical experience make Warner Bros. Discovery an ideal place to help us bring the filmmakers we love to audiences around the world on a grand scale,” said T-Street’s Johnson and Bergman in an official statement. “We’re thrilled to have them as partners.”

Johnson and Bergman have been creative partners since Johnson’s debut feature, the high school noir “Brick,” continuing on projects like “The Brothers Bloom,” “Looper” and Johnson’s trip to a galaxy far, far away, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”