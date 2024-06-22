The late game show icon Alex Trebek is being honored with a commemorative forever stamp from the United States Postal Service, current “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings revealed on Friday’s episode.

“I’m excited to announce that the next icon to receive a stamp will be our very own Alex Trebek,” Jennings said in a video shared to X. It will officially be released on July 22, on what would have been Trebek’s 84th birthday.

Each 20-stamp on the pane features the trivia question: “This Naturalized U.S. Citizen Hosted The Quiz Show ‘Jeopardy!’ For 37 Seasons.” The answer is, of course, Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020 of pancreatic cancer.

The stamp’s grid layout also resembles the “Jeopardy!” game board. Pre-sales are open at usps.com: One pane is priced at $14.60.

Fans can also RSVP to the stamp’s free commemoration event, which will be held at 4 p.m. PST on July 22 at John Calley Park, Sony Pictures Studios, 10371 Culver Blvd., in Culver City. Attendees must register first to be let onto the Sony lot: usps.com/alextrebekstamp.

Jennings and Jean Trebek, wife of the late, beloved host, will be at the event, as will Michael Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service

What is … our new favorite US Postal Service stamp? Reserve your #Jeopardy! Alex Trebek Forever stamp tomorrow at https://t.co/2FSCJPpHA9 pic.twitter.com/wHlZXkoIlX — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 21, 2024

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using photography provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila.

The Alex Trebek stamp will only be available in panes of 20. Like other forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price, according to the USPS press release.

Late last year, Jennings became the sole permanent host of the syndicated game show after the exit of former cohost Mayim Bialik. Before Jennings and Bialik were selected as the new hosts in July 2022, a rotating group of celebrities emceed the show, including LeVar Burton and George Stephanopoulos, following Trebel’s death.