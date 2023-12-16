Mayim Bialik Ousted as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Mayim Bialik has been ousted as host of “Jeopardy!”

The former “Big Bang Theory” star has until recently shared hosting duties with Ken Jennings. She announced via Instagram post Friday that the decision came down from Sony ahead of the holiday break.

“Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’” she wrote. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s favorite quiz show, thank you,” she added in the social media statement.

Read the full post below.

Bialik has been actively calling out antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments on social media since the Oct. 7 attack escalated the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East.

An individual with knowledge told TheWrap that while Sony did not provide a specific reason for Bialik’s firing, the timing of the decision points to the social media activity being a contributing factor given that she was still under contract to host the show.

A second individual with knowledge of the decision said Bialik’s social media content had “absolutely” nothing to do with her exit.

Two months ago, we witnessed horrific acts of gruesome violence against innocent women by Hamas on October 7th. The world has been largely silent. Today, the #UnitedAgainstRape campaign seeks to speak for all the victims who can’t. Join us in calling on world leaders and women’s… pic.twitter.com/LLO6VmAEo4 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 7, 2023

In a statement acquired by TheWrap, Sony Pictures Television expressed gratitude for Bialik’s work hosting an “hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

“We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!,’” the statement read. “We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to ‘Jeopardy!’”

Fellow “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings hosted the last batch of episodes of Season 39, and has been hosting Season 40 on his own since Bialik took a step back from filming in May in solidarity with the WGA strike. The pair divided hosting duties for Season 39, with Jennings taking August to December episodes and Bialik taking January through May, before she stepped away from filming.

Bialik was also set to host the latest season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” but did not participate in production in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike.