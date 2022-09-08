Alex Wagner to Host Netflix’s Reboot of ‘The Mole’

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner has been tapped to host Netflix’s reboot of the high-stakes competition series “The Mole,” which will premiere on the streamer Oct. 7.

“The Mole” is billed as a “reimagined version” of the cult ABC original and based on the Belgian format “De Mol,” created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives. In the show, 12 players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

Netflix will release its 10 45-minute episodes over the course of three weeks. Executive producers are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs and David Burris. Eureka Productions is behind the production.

Wagner is the host of “Alex Wagner Tonight,” which airs Tuesday to Friday at 9 p.m. on MSNBC. Prior to her self-titled show, she was a co-host and executive producer of “The Circus,” Showtime’s Emmy-nominated weekly documentary series chronicling American politics. She was a contributing writer at The Atlantic, and is the author of “Futureface,” a critically-acclaimed memoir about identity and immigration. Before that, Wagner was a special correspondent with CBS News and co-host of “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” host of the Emmy-nominated “NOW with Alex Wagner” on MSNBC and co-host of Slate’s “Podcast for America.”

“The Mole” was hosted by Anderson Cooper and was part of the 2000s unscripted TV boom. The cult competition show added its first two seasons to Netflix last summer, leading to speculation of its return.