Benoit Blanc suspects foul play – again – in the first teaser trailer for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The “Knives Out” sequel finds Daniel Craig’s detective Blanc returning for an all-new mystery at an all-new location with an all-new lineup of suspects, with Rian Johnson back to write and direct. This time, Blanc is invited to Greece by a billionaire (played by Edward Norton) where he’s gathered his friends for a murder mystery game of his own.

The ensemble includes Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista and Madelyn Cline.

Released in 2019, “Knives Out” was a critical and commercial hit, grossing $311 million worldwide and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Johnson. Following the film’s success, Johnson and producer Ram Bergman signed a deal with Netflix to make two additional “Knives Out” movies with Craig’s Benoit Blanc solving new mysteries.

Agatha Christie’s novels served as the initial inspiration for “Knives Out,” and “Glass Onion” follows in the mystery author’s footsteps by switching up the setting, tone and characters surrounding an all-new whodunit.

Watch the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” teaser trailer above. The sequel will be released in select theaters before premiering globally on Netflix on Dec. 23.

The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10, so check back on TheWrap then for our review of the new sequel.