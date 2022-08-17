‘The Mole’ Reboot Coming to Netflix in Fall 2022

Netflix is rebooting “The Mole,” a high-stakes competition series that will debut on the streamer this fall, TheWrap has confirmed.

In the new and reimagined version, 12 players must work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Unbeknownst to them, one of their teammates has been designated as “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

The series, like the ABC original that ran from 2001 to 2008, is based on the Belgian format “De Mol,” created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives.

The reboot has a 10-episode order and will be produced by Eureka Productions. Executive producers are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs and David Burris.

“The Mole” was hosted by Anderson Cooper and made up part of the 2000s unscripted TV boom. The cult competition show added its first two seasons to Netflix last summer, leading to speculation of its return.