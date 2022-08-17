Principal photography has begun in Italy Wednesday on Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” a biopic on the Italian car maker starring Adam Driver, and the film is now eyeing a release date for the fall of 2023.

Mann’s “Ferrari” is being made by STXfilms, which hopes to release the movie theatrically followed by a streaming release through its partner Showtime. No official release date was set.

“Ferrari” stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Patrick Dempsey as racing car driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O’Connell as racing car driver Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian and Gabriel Leone as the charismatic Fon De Portago.

“The most thrilling part of this experience is working with dedicated and passionate artists, Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, as well as with an extraordinary supporting cast of Jack O’Connell, Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone and more in these highly dramatic roles,” Mann said in a statement.

Mann also posted an image of him on set from the film with the simple caption in Italian, “Pronti, via,” which means, “Ready, go!”

“Ferrari” is set during the summer of 1957. Ex-racecar driver Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgment of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

Mann is directing “Ferarri” from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin (“The Italian Job”) and himself, based on Brock Yates’ book, “ Enzo Ferrari– The Man and the Machine .” Mann is also producing the picture through his Moto Pictures alongside P.J. van Sandwijk and John Lesher, as well as John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Gareth West and Thomas Hayslip with major support from producers Andrea Iervolino & Monika Bacardi and their production service company, ILBE. Niels Juul is executive producing.

Mann is joined on “Ferrari” by director of photography Erik Messerschmidt, production designer Maria Djurkovic, costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini and editor Pietro Scalia.

“We know that ‘Ferrari’ will be an incredibly special film, and in Michael’s hands, it will not only be a thrilling story that will put audiences in the driver’s seat, but a gripping and compelling character drama that will stay with moviegoers long after it ends,” Noah Fogelson, CEO of STX Entertainment, said.

Michael Mann is having a big 2022. Just this month, Mann released his novel “Heat 2,” which is a sequel and prequel to his classic ’90s crime film. HBO Max also picked up Mann’s “Tokyo Vice” series for a second season earlier this year.