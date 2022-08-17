Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Teaser Trailer Promises Mayhem, Mystery and Murder (Video)

With flesh-eating piranhas, sword-fighting and ghoulish teen angst, the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s new Addams Family series “Wednesday” looks to have everything fans could want. (And you can watch it here.)

The upcoming show, which hails from director and executive producer Tim Burton, introduces a new look at the beloved characters, with Jenna Ortega starring in the titular role. She’s joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

“Wanna take a stab at being social?” a schoolmate at Nevermore Academy cheerily asks Wednesday in the teaser.

“I do like stabbing,” she replies.

Oh, this will be fun.

Additional cast include Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott) with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill) returning to the franchise.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners and executive producers. They’re joined by Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman (1.21 Entertainment), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman (Glickmania), Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Kevin Lafferty.

“Wednesday” will arrive on Netflix this fall.