Audiences are getting a glimpse of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

The actress’ transformation to the famed Addams family daughter is revealed in the first look for Netflix’s upcoming series “Wednesday,” which you can watch above. The short clip begins with a close up of Ortega braiding Wednesday’s signature long black hair.

She then spins toward the camera and walks into the spotlight, where she’s joined by Thing, the family’s disembodied hand.

Here’s the logline for the upcoming series: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Tim Burton is the executive producer and director of the series, while Al Gough and Miles Millar are showrunners and writers. Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall direct two episodes each.

The series stars Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa.

The series, from MGM Television, will span eight episodes.