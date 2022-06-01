Thing Addams from The Addams Family is giving Netflix a helping hand.

The character, which is just a stitched-together hand and wrist (and nothing else) helped announce that the first look at the upcoming “Wednesday” series is coming next week on … you guessed it, Wednesday.

The first look will be part of Netflix’s Geeked Week celebrations and will be available to watch next week via @WednesdayAddams on Twitter and @WednesdayNetflix on Instagram.

Enjoy this marketing ploy. pic.twitter.com/RBgB7TrV6K — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 1, 2022

Here’s the logline for the upcoming series: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Tim Burton is the executive producer and director of the series, while Al Gough and Miles Millar are showrunners and writers. Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall direct two episodes each.

The series stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa.

The series, from MGM Television, will span eight episodes.