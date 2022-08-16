The new Addams Family looks quite menacing.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a first look at “Wednesday,” an upcoming series from Tim Burton. The grayscale photo, which you can check out below, features Jenna Ortega as the titular character, who we previously got a look at in June.

She’s joined in the photo by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as her mother and father, Morticia and Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as her brother, Pugsley.

Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family



Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/OJIKVxJlbg — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2022

Here’s the logline for the upcoming series: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Christina Ricci, who previously played the role of Wednesday Addams, will also be featured in the series, but her role has remained undisclosed so far.

“Wednesday” also stars Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa.

Tim Burton is the executive producer and director of the series, while Al Gough and Miles Millar are showrunners and writers. Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall direct two episodes each.

The series, from MGM Television, will span eight episodes.