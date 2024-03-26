Alexander Ludwig is set to star in “Earth Abides,” a six-episode limited sci-fi series for MGM+, the premium cable network announced Tuesday.

“When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out,” per the official logline. “In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction.”

Based on George R. Stewart’s 1949 book of the same name, the newly ordered project was created by showrunner Todd Komarnicki with executive producers Kearie Peak and Lighthouse Productions’ Michael Phillips and Juliana Maio. Komarnicki will also write with Karen Janszen, Tony Spiridakis, Evan Hart and Kyle Stephen. Bronwen Hughes will direct the first two episodes.

Production is set to begin in Vancouver in April with a planned premiere for late 2024.

Additionally, Ludwig’s character Ish is described as “a brilliant but solitary young geologist living a semi-isolated life who awakens from a coma only to find that there is no one left alive but him … there are no rules. His journey is to learn the difference between sanctuary and survival and to open his heart to love if he is to find meaning in his life.”

Ludwig is also known for “Vikings,” “The Hunger Games,” “Lone Survivor,” “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” “Heels,” “The Final Girls,” “Bad Boys for Life” and the upcoming “Bad Boys Ride or Die” to name a few (and not to mention Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” music video).

“It’s very special to reintroduce ‘Earth Abides’ to fans of George Stewart’s seminal work of science fiction, as well as to a new generation,” head of MGM+ Michael Wright said in a statement. “The story’s messages of humanity, hope and compassion are as relevant today as they were nearly a century ago.”

“It has been an unmitigated thrill to adapt such a seminal sci-fi work, and the themes illuminated by George Stewart 75 years ago could not be more meaningful and timelier for the world we are living in today,” Komarnicki added. “Despite the chaos and division that greets us every morning in the news, the truth remains that the way forward for society is through unity, compassion, forgiveness, understanding and grace.”

Ludwig is represented by Untitled Entertainment and WME.