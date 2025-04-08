Alexandra Daddario, Finn Wittrock to Lead ‘Hershey’ Biopic From Director Mark Waters

Alexandra Daddario and Finn Wittrock are set to lead the biopic “Hershey” about America’s first family in chocolate, Dandelion Media and the Hershey Company announced on Tuesday.

Coming from “Mean Girls” director Mark Waters with a screenplay by Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes, the film will follow Milton Hershey’s “rags-to-riches journey and his profound impact on the world,” per a press release.

The “American Horror Story” actor is set to play chocolatier Milton, while the “White Lotus” actress will play his philanthropist wife Kitty Hershey. Filming is set to begin in May — including on-location in Hershey, Pennsylvania — for a 2026 release.

“Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him,” Waters shared in a statement. “The core of ‘Hershey,’ the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy — the creation of the Milton Hershey School. I’m excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it — the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now.”

“Milton Hershey’s story exemplifies the American Dream,” Hershey Company president and CEO Michele Buck agreed. “This movie will reveal how Milton and Kitty built something far greater than a chocolate company. Their legacy extends beyond sweet treats to education, community and opportunity for thousands. We’re proud to support a film that shares the full Hershey story — one of resilience, vision and impact that continues to inspire today.”

Producers include Paul, Mark Tilghman for Dandelion Media, Mary Aloe for Aloe Entertainment, Daniel Hank and Will Hardy, with Josh Harris and Joanne Marlowe as financing partners. UTA Independent Film Group is representing worldwide rights for the film.

Additionally, Dandelion Media promises historical accuracy as the Hershey historical archives are put to screen for the first time ever. “‘Hershey’ celebrates imagination, generosity and, of course, the joy of chocolate,” they teased.