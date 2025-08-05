Alfie Wise, ‘Cannonball Run’ Actor and Longtime Burt Reynolds Sidekick, Dies at 82

Alfie Wise, the longtime Burt Reynolds friend, film sidekick and personal assistant who had bit parts in 10 of the movie star’s films including “The Cannonball Run,” “Smokey and the Bandit” and “The Longest Yard,” has died of natural causes, according to Donohue Real Estate, the Palm Beach County firm where he was an agent. He was 82.

Wise, born Ralph Louis Wise in Pennsylvania, died on July 22.

The diminutive character actor with a big smile and fun-loving demeanor was a staple in Reynolds’ films, first appearing in 1974’s “The Longest Yard” as a state trooper; he also played a police officer in the 1977 hit “Smokey and the Bandit” and a tow-truck driver in the 1981 ensemble comedy “Cannonball Run.” His other Reynolds films included “Stroker Ace,” “Hooper,” “The End” and “Starting Over.”

“We are deeply saddened to share that our agent, Alfie Wise, has passed away,” Donohue wrote on Facebook. “Whenever there was a company get-together, Alfie was always there, smiling and chatting with everyone. Not only was Alfie a pleasure to work with as a successful realtor, but he was an accomplished actor. He frequently worked with his friend, Burt Reynolds, including in the classic film ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ … We will greatly miss Alfie’s sense of humor, positive attitude, and charming personality. We send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones.”

Alfie Wise (upper left) with the cast of “The Cannonball Run” (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Wise also struck out on his own, with TV roles on “The Fall Guy,” “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” and “The Jeffersons.” He played sidekick Mr. Rabbit Ears on the mid-’70s children’s TV show “Uncle Croc’s Block,” and a paramedic alongside Lou Ferrigno on the 1983 ABC drama “Trauma Center.”

After a mid-1960s stint in the Navy, Wise moved to Los Angeles, became a page at NBC and scored small roles in pilots and single episodes before meeting Reynolds.

He is survived by longtime fiancée Stephanie Bliss.