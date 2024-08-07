Cate Blanchett Faces Peril and Dread in First Teaser for Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Disclaimer’ | Video

Cate Blanchett comes face-to-face with peril in Apple TV+’s new psychological thriller, “Disclaimer,” which sees Alfonso Cuarón directing for the first time since “Roma.”

The teaser, released Tuesday, showcases Blanchett as journalist Catherine Ravenscroft enduring a near car accident, alongside a haunting image of a couple walking into the sea as an ominous voiceover plays.

“Beware of narrative and form,” a voiceover says in the teaser. “Their power can bring us closer to the truth but, because of our own deeply held beliefs and the judgements that we make, they can also be a weapon with a great power to manipulate. Ladies and gentlemen, be aware.”

The official logline for the series is as follows: “Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.”

Based on Renée Knight’s novel of the same name, “Disclaimer” follows Catherine as she attempts to uncover the writer’s true identity and get ahead of her past before word arrives to her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

In addition to Blanchett, Baron Cohen and Smit-McPhee, the cast for “Disclaimer” also includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon, with Indira Varma serving as the narrator.

“Disclaimer” is produced by Apple Studios and is coproduced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content, with Cuarón executive producing for Esperanto Filmoj alongside Gabriela Rodriguez. Additional EPs include David Levine and the late Steve Golin for Anonymous Content, Emmanuel Lubezki, who serves as director of photography alongside Bruno Delbonnel, Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales. Renée Knight serves as co-executive producer and Finneas O’Connell composes the score.

The limited series is slated to premiere on Oct. 11 with the first two episodes, with new episodes debuting every Friday through Nov. 15.