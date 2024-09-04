Alfred Molina, Geena Davis to Star in The Duffer Brothers’ and Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs’

Alfred Molina and Geena Davis will lead The Duffer Brothers’ new supernatural mystery “The Boroughs” for Netflix.

“In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time,” the logline for the eight-episode drama states.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star portrays Sam, while the “Thelma and Louise” actress plays Renee. The pair are joined by Alfre Woodard as Judy, Denis O’Hare as Wally, Clarke Peters as Art and Bill Pullman as Jack.

In addition to The Duffer Brothers’, “The Boroughs” is executive produced by creators and showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”), Upside Down Pictures’ Hilary Leavitt and Ben Taylor, who will direct multiple episodes including the pilot.

“The Boroughs” marks the latest series under Netflix’s overall deal with Upside Down Pictures, which includes the psychological horror series “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” and the expansion of the “Stranger Things” franchise with its fifth and final season, as well as the Olivier Award-winning play “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” which will come to Broadway in 2025.