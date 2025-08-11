‘Alien: Earth’ Release Schedule: What Time Are the First 2 Episodes Out on Hulu?

“Fargo” and “Legion” series creator Noah Hawley pens a new chapter in the “Alien” franchise, bringing the seminal science fiction series to Earth – and to television – in FX’s “Alien: Earth.” Set before the events of Ridley Scott’s 1979 “Alien,” the sci-fi classic that launched the long-running franchise, “Alien: Earth” promises a corporate hellscape where a ship comes crash-landing with a handful of nightmarish alien species on board.

That includes the iconic “Alien” creature, the Xenomorph, of course, but it also includes several brand-new creature creations concocted just for the series. We’ll have to wait to meet them all (and all other manner of monster we may encounter, man or otherwise) as “Alien: Earth” rolls out its episodes week-to-week.

Here’s everything to know about where to watch “Alien: Earth” and when to expect new episodes.

When does “Alien: Earth” come out?

“Alien: Earth” premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu and on Disney+ internationally.

What time is “Alien: Earth” on Hulu?

New episodes of “Alien: Earth” be available to stream at 8 p.m. ET on Hulu.

They will also air on FX at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How many episodes are there?

“Alien: Earth” has eight episodes.

The first two episodes debut on Aug. 12. Subsequent episodes will debut weekly on Tuesdays.

What’s the full weekly release schedule?

Episode 1: “Neverland” – Aug. 12

Episode 2: “Mr. October” – Aug. 12

Episode 3: “Metamorphosis” – Aug. 19

Episode 4: “Observation” – Aug. 26

Episode 5: “In Space, No One … ” – Sept. 2

Episode 6: Sept. 9

Episode 7: Sept. 16

Episode 8: Sept. 23

Has “Alien: Earth” been renewed for Season 2?

No, for now, “Alien: Earth” only has the greenlight for the first eight episodes. However, in a recent Variety interview, Hawley made it clear he has a long-term vision for the series and plans for it to run for multiple seasons.

“Season 1 is the proof of concept,” Hawley said. “And if it works commercially, then Season 2 is about building a model upon which we can envision making a Season 3, 4, 5.” He added that it’s “designed to be a recurring series,” and “endings are what give stories meaning,” so he already has an idea of where it’s headed.