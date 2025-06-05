‘Alien: Earth’ Teases the First Synthetic Humans and New Horrors in First Trailer

Prepare for a new wave of horror in the first trailer for “Alien: Earth,” FX’s upcoming series from Noah Hawley. Ridley Scott also serves as an executive producer on the project, which premieres on August 12.

A prequel to Scott’s 1979 masterpiece, “Alien: Earth” is set two years before the events of “Alien.” Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a young terminally ill child, has become the world’s first synthetic human, meaning that her young consciousness has been transferred to an adult with elevated abilities. But when a spacecraft carrying all sorts of deadly specimens crash lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag team are drafted into exploring the wreckage — and confronting whatever monstrosities this spacecraft brought to their home planet.

“This ship collected five different lifeforms from the darkest corners of the universe,” Morrow (Babou Ceesay) says as the camera shows the blood-covered remains of a spaceship.

As the ominous music picks up speed, Samuel Blenkin’s Boy Kavalier dubs something an “invasive species” and “predatory.” “If we don’t lock them down, it will be too late,” Timothy Olyphant’s Kirsh says.

The trailer then cuts between several shots of characters looking nervous as a disturbing amount of squelching takes place. Suddenly it’s as if the trailer itself attacks, cutting between several high-octane scenes of people screaming, sparks flying and unknown creatures lunging. Fittingly, it all ends with a Xenomorph drooling over its latest horrified victim. Watch the full trailer below:

In addition to Chandler, Olyphant, Blenkin and Ceesay, “Alien: Earth” stars Alex Lawther (“Hermit”), Adrian Edmondson (“Atom Eins”), David Rysdahl (“Arthur Sylvia”), Essie Davis (“Dame Sylvia”), Lily Newmark (“Nibs”), Erana James (“Curly”), Adarsh Gourav (“Slightly”), Jonathan Ajayi (“Smee”), Kit Young (“Tootles”), Diêm Camille (“Siberian”), Moe Bar-El (“Rashidi”) and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (“Yutani”).

The series was created for television by Hawley, marking the showrunner and author’s latest collaboration with FX. Hawley is also behind the critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning “Fargo” anthology series. Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales and Clayton Krueger also serve as executive producers on the project. “Alien: Earth” is produced by FX Productions.