‘Alien: Romulus’ Sequel Seeks New Director as Fede Álvarez Steps Back

Fede Álvarez, who directed 2024’s “Alien: Romulus” will not return to direct the sequel.

Álvarez wrote the script for the sequel and is still involved in the project as a producer.

“We just finished the script, actually, for a sequel for Romulus. But I’m gonna pass the torch on this one as director,” Alvarez told TooFab Thursday at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. “I’m going to produce it, with Ridley Scott, we’re gonna produce it together, and we’re right now trying to find a new filmmaker to come in.”

Álvarez wrote the script to the sequel with “Romulus” co-writer Rodo Sayagues. the first film grossed $350 million worldwide at the box office.

“Alien: Romulus” is the latest installment in the “Alien” franchise and the seventh mainline film and ninth in conjunction with the “Alien vs. Predator” crossover series, and is the first since Scott’s 2017 “Alien: Covenant.” Scott ceded directorial power to Álvarez following his last movie’s disappointing performance, but served as lead producer on the film.

Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced star in “Romulus” as two young adults who hope to escape their home planet… but, of course, those plans go horribly awry.

“Romulus” is set between the events of “Alien” and “Aliens” and was originally slated as a Hulu-exclusive release. In a previous featurette Spaeny said, “The Alien franchise holds such an iconic space in cinematic history. This story slips right in between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens.’”