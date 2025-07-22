Alison Brie Adorably Freaks Out When Husband Dave Franco Reveals His First Celebrity Crush: ‘This is Bullsh-t’ | Video

Real-life married couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco went on “Hot Ones Versus” to promote their upcoming body horror film, “Together.” On the show, the married pair learned there are some things they still don’t know about each other.

On the “Hot Ones” spin-off, the couple asked each other a series of pre-written questions. If they got one wrong or refused to answer, they had to eat a spicy wing as a penalty. During the second round of questions, Franco asked Brie who his first childhood celebrity crush was.

Brie wasn’t happy with Franco’s response — though not in the way you might think.

“I’m sorry, no!” Brie exclaimed. “Helen Mirren was your first childhood crush? From what?”

“From being gorgeous?” Franco replied.

Franco initially wrote down Jennifer Love Hewitt on his board — an actress only six years his senior, as opposed to Mirren’s 40. Brie insisted this was the true answer. Though Franco attempted to defend himself, Brie didn’t accept that the answer was written down in good faith — especially not with a death wing punishment on the line.

“What would you have seen Helen Mirren in when you were a kid?” Brie pushed.

“She’s like James Dean,” Franco insisted. “He’s just iconic for being the person that they are.”

“This is bullllllsh-t!” Brie shot back. You can watch the full clip below.

At this point in the video, both Brie and Franco had already eaten wings, causing the couple to immediately begin spiraling. Franco gave Brie a few hints to point toward Mirren as his childhood crush. He stated that they were not both children at the same time, but that she will “always be iconic.” Still, the actor took the loss and volunteered to eat a wing with his wife after doing her no favors with the answer.

Brie and Franco stopped by “Hot Ones” as part of a marketing campaign for “Together.” The actors have leaned heavily on their real-world relationship for the press tour, promoting a film that sees them play a fictional couple that begins fusing into a body horror amalgamation. It’s a “toxic codependency” metaphor taking to the a disgusting degree.

The pair played up their marriage throughout their “Hot Ones” appearance, with Brie repeatedly licking hot sauce off of Franco’s fingers. At the end of the video, Franco (delirious from hot sauce overexposure) chaotically became Brie’s arms to complete a series of tasks for her while standing behind her back.

“I wanna go home,” Franco muttered.

“Together” releases in theaters July 30.