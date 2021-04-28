Alissa Grayson Joins Warner Bros as EVP of Global Publicity

Alissa Grayson has been named executive vice president of global publicity at Warner Bros. Picture Group, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Grayson has served as co-president of marketing at STX Films since 2017 and will now reunite with former Universal Pictures colleague Josh Goldstine, who was recently appointed president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros.

Grayson will report to Goldstine and Johanna Fuentes, head of global communications at WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. In her new role, Grayson will develop strategies for both domestic and international campaigns for films from Warner Bros. and its labels New Line Cinema, DC Films and Warner Animation Group.

She will begin her post — vacated by Michelle Slavish in 2020 to lead publicity for films, series and docs at Netflix — in June.

At STX, Grayson worked on titles including “Hustlers,” “A Bad Moms Christmas,” “Molly’s Game” and “The Gentlemen.” Before her stint at STX, she worked at Universal for 22 years, most recently holding the position of executive vice president of national publicity. While there, she worked on campaigns for films like “Despicable Me,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Fast & Furious” and the “Purge” series, as well as “Les Miserables” and “Steve Jobs.”

Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate includes “In The Heights,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Suicide Squad” and the newest installment of “The Matrix” franchise.

