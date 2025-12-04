‘All Her Fault’ Debuts on Nielsen Streaming Charts With 452 Million Viewing Minutes

“All Her Fault” is off to a strong start on the Nielsen streaming charts, with Peacock’s thriller series starring “Succession” alum Sarah Snook gathering 452 million viewing minutes in its first four days, placing seventh among original series.

The show drew a largely female audience at 74%, with viewers aged 35-64 accounting for the largest portion of watch time at 64%. The show also saw an over-index of interest among Black viewers at 21%, per Nielsen. “All Her Fault” premiered Nov. 6 as a binge release on the NBCUniversal streamer. Netflix offerings dominated the first five spots for original series, while Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” took sixth place.

One buzzy drama that did not land in the Nielsen charts in its debut week was Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair,” starring Kim Kardashian. The polemic and star-studded Hulu legal drama premiered Nov. 4 with three episodes, unleashing an avalanche of negative reviews from critics followed by social media support from fans.

Nielsen’s streaming report, released Thursday, accounted for viewership on the week of Nov. 3-9, with Netflix’s “Death by Lighting” landing as the tenth most-watched original series with 392 million minutes viewed upon its release Nov. 6.

“All’s Fair” boasted a strong viewership debut, with Hulu reporting 3.2 million views globally in its first three days. But Nielsen only measures viewership data in the U.S., which could explain its absence from the charts. Buzz for the series only grew upon its release, so an appearance on the charts is still possible as episodes continue to roll out. The show’s two-episode finale is set for release on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and Netflix’s “The Witcher” were the top two most-watched streaming programs for the week of Nov. 3, with 1.258 million minutes viewed and 945 million minutes viewed respectively. They were followed by Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” showing viewers catching up or revisiting past seasons ahead of the release of Season 5, Volume 1, on Nov. 26. Other top shows for the week were “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS,” “Bluey,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Law & Order,” “KPop Demon Hunters” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”