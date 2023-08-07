‘All of Us Strangers’ Starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal Set for Christmas Release by Searchlight

Here’s some good news: Instead of delaying a film to 2024 due to the ongoing strike, Searchlight Pictures has dated an anticipated new film for December of this year. “All of Us Strangers,” the new film from “Weekend” and “Looking” filmmaker Andrew Haigh, will open in limited release in theaters on Dec. 22, 2023.

The film stars Andrew Scott as Adam, a screenwriter who has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Oscar nominee Paul Mescal) one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London. The encounter “punctures the rhythm of his everyday life” and Adam and Harry get closer. But when Adam is pulled back to his childhood home, it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before.

Haigh wrote and directed the film, which is based on the 1987 novel “Strangers” by Taichi Yamada. The book was previously adapted into a Japanese film in 1988 called “The Discarnates” by Nobuhiko Obayashi. This is Haigh’s latest film after 2017’s “Lean on Pete” and his acclaimed 2015 film “45 Years.”

On that pre-Christmas date, the film will open opposite Illumination’s “Migration” and the sports drama “The Iron Claw,” and a few days after “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Set for release on Dec. 25 are Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” and the musical “The Color Purple.” “All of Us Strangers” is produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Sarah Harvey.