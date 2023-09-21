Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal Hook Up in Trailer for Ghost Story ‘All of Us Strangers’ (Video)

Fresh off the film’s sterling reviews out of the fall film festival circuit, Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for “Weekend” and “45 Years” writer/director Andrew Haigh’s new film “All of Us Strangers.”

The film stars Andrew Scott as Adam, a screenwriter who has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Oscar nominee Paul Mescal) one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London. The encounter “punctures the rhythm of his everyday life” and Adam and Harry get closer. But when Adam is pulled back to his childhood home, it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before.

The trailer is soundtracked by a twist on Willie Nelson’s “Always on My Mind” and showcases Haigh’s knack for intimate and evocative visual storytelling. The film is based on the 1987 novel “Strangers” by Taichi Yamada, which was previously adapted into a Japanese film in 1988 called “The Discarnates” by Nobuhiko Obayashi.

The film has been racking up effusive praise out of the festivals, with TheWrap’s Tomris Laffly calling it a “sublime masterpiece” that she described as “an otherworldly rumination on grief, love, loneliness and trauma” in her review.

Watch the trailer in the video above. “All of Us Strangers” will open in limited release in theaters on Dec. 22, 2023.