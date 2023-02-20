“All Quiet on the Western Front” won a whopping seven awards at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), including Best Film, and many are wondering how they can watch the gritty World War I drama.

Directed by Edward Berger, whom the British Academy named Best Director, the film is an adaptation of the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

A staple of many academic reading lists, the first English language adaptation of Remarque’s novel was made in 1930. The film netted Lewis Milestone his second Best Director Oscar and won Outstanding Production (later renamed Best Picture). A TV film adaptation was released in 1979 and was also lauded, winning the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Made for Television.

Berger’s 2022 version is in German and was released by Netflix. It is up for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Film. Here’s how you can watch it.

When Does “All Quiet on the Western Front” Come Out?

“All Quiet on the Western Front” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 22, 2022.

It was released worldwide on Netflix on October 28, 2022. Read TheWrap’s review here.

Is “All Quiet on the Western Front” Streaming or in Theaters?

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is currently streaming on Netflix.

The film is also playing in select theaters, including the (Netflix-operated) Paris Theater in New York City and Lumiere Theater in Beverly Hills.

Check Fandango and other ticketing sites for availability.

What Is “All Quiet on the Western Front” About?

“All Quiet on the Western Front” tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul (Felix Kammerer) and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

Who Is in the “All Quiet on the Western Front” Cast?

The cast includes:

Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer

Albrecht Schuch as Stanislaus “Kat” Katczinsky

Aaron Hilmer as Albert Kropp

Moritz Klaus as Franz Müller

Adrian Grünewald as Ludwig Behm

Edin Hasanovic as Tjaden Stackfleet

Daniel Brühl as Matthias Erzberger

Thibault de Montalembert as General Ferdinand Foch

Devid Striesow as General Friedrichs

Andreas Döhler as Lieutenant Hoppe

Sebastian Hülk as Major Von Brixdorf

Watch the Trailer