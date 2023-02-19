BAFTA Awards 2023: Winners List (Updating Live)

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is presenting its annual EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening in London. TheWrap will update the winners as they are announced.

Two actors from “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, swept the supporting actress and actor categories, with Keoghan beating his more high-profile castmate Brendan Gleeson for the award.

The German-language war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” won for adapted screenplay and also for Film Not in the English Language.

In below-the-line categories, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won for editing and “Elvis” for casting.

“Aftersun” director Charlotte Wells, who won the Directors Guild Award for a first-time filmmaker on Saturday, followed with BAFTA honors in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category.

Going into the show, the harrowing German-language war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” led all films in nominations with 14, followed by the black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” and the freewheeling “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 10 each. The same three films also had the most Academy Award nominations, though in the case of the Oscars, “Everything Everywhere” led with 11, followed by “All Quiet” and “Banshees” with nine.

Overall, BAFTA has not been a particularly strong Oscar predictor, at least not in the Best Picture category. Over the first 75 years of the British Academy’s existence, its winner has matched the Oscar winner a little more than a third of the time; if you stick to 2001 and after, the years in which the BAFTAs took place before the Oscars rather than after them, the record improves with nine matches in 22 years. Most of those, though, happened in a six-year streak between 2009 (“Slumdog Millionaire”) and 2014 (“12 Years a Slave”). In the eight years since then, the two groups have only matched once, with “Nomadland.”

If you compare all the categories that BAFTA and the Oscars have in common, though, the similarities are stronger. Last year, for instance, the two groups had the same winner in 15 of their 19 shared categories, with the areas where they didn’t agree including Best Film, Leading Actress and Original Screenplay.

Actor Richard E. Grant is hosting the ceremony, which has been moved from its usual home at the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2016.

Here is the full list of BAFTA nominees. Winners are indicated with *WINNER.

BEST FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Malte Grunert

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

“Elvis,” Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

“Tár,” Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“Aftersun,” Charlotte Wells, Producer(s) TBC

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

“Brian and Charles,” Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward

“Empire of Light,” Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand

“Living,” Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro

“Roald Dalh’s Matilda the Musical,” Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly

“See How They Run,” Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell

“The Swimmers,” Sally El Hosaini, Producer(s) TBC, Jack Thorne

“The Wonder,” Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“Aftersun,” Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director) *WINNER

“Blue Jean,” Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

“Electric Malady,” Marie Lidén (Director)

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Katy Brand (Writer)

“Rebellion,” Maia Kenworthy (Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Edward Berger, Malte Grunert *WINNER

“Argentina, 1985,” Santiago Mitre, Producer(s) TBC

“Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer

“Decision to Leave,” Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

“The Quiet Girl,” Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

DOCUMENTARY

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

“Fire of Love,” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

“Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgan

“Navalny,” Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

ANIMATED FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

“Turning Red,” Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

DIRECTOR

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Edward Berger

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

“Decision to Leave,” Park Chan-wook

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“Tár,” Todd Field

“The Woman King,” Gina Prince-Bythewood

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans,” Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

“Tár.” Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell *WINNER

“Living,” Kazuo Ishiguro

“The Quiet Girl,” Colm Bairéad

“She Said,” Rebecca Lenkiewicz

“The Whale,” Samuel D. Hunter

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Micheal Ward, “Empire of Light”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Son Lux

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Alexandre Desplat

CASTING

“Aftersun,” Lucy Pardee

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Simone Bär

“Elvis,” Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian *WINNER

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Sarah Halley Finn

“Triangle of Sadness,” Pauline Hansson

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” James Friend

“The Batman,” Greig Fraser

“Elvis,” Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light,” Roger Deakins

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Claudio Miranda

EDITING

“All Quiet on the Western Front.” Sven Budelmann

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“Elvis,” Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Paul Rogers *WINNER

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Eddie Hamilton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

“Babylon,” Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

“The Batman,” James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

“Elvis,” Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

COSTUME DESIGN

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Lisy Christl

“Amsterdam,” J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

“Babylon,” Mary Zophres

“Elvis,” Catherine Martin

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Jenny Beavan

MAKE UP & HAIR

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Heike Merker

“The Batman,” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

“Elvis,” Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

“The Whale,” Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

SOUND

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prásil, Markus Stemler

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

“Elvis,” Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

“Tár,” Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

“The Batman,” Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

“Middle Watch,” John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

“Your Mountain is Waiting,” Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“The Ballad of Olive Morris,” Alex Kayode-Kay

“Bazigaga,” Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

“Bus Girl,” Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

“A Drifting Up,” Jacob Lee

“An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley, Ross White

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim