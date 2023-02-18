Directors Guild Awards Winners List: Updating Live

The Directors Guild of America is presenting its 75th annual DGA Awards on Saturday night in Beverly Hills. TheWrap will update the winners as they are announced.

The award for documentary director went to Sara Dosa for “Fire of Love.”

In the DGA’s theatrical feature film category, the guild’s winner has gone on to win the Best Director Oscar 66 times in the previous 74 years. But four of those mismatches have come in this century, including “1917” director Sam Mendes, who won the DGA Award in 2020 but lost the Oscar to Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”

This year’s nominees are Todd Field for “Tar,” Joseph Kosinski for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans.” All of them have Oscar nominations for directing except Kosinski, who was replaced on the Academy’s slate by Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness.”

Spielberg is the most-nominated director in DGA history with 13 nominations, and the winningest one with three wins.

Television winners included “Saturday Night Live,” “Running Wild With Bear Grylls,” Best Foot Forward” and the 75th Tony Awards.

Special achievement awards went to Mark Hansson (Frank Capra Achievement Award), Valdez Flagg (Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award) and Robert A. Fishman (Lifetime Achievement Award in Television).

Judd Apatow is hosting the ceremony, which is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Here is the full list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Joseph Kosinski, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Alice Diop, “Saint Omer”

Audrey Diwan, “Happening”

John Patton Ford, “Emily the Criminal”

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, “Murina”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

DRAMATIC SERIES

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”: “A Hard Way To Go”

Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul”: “Waterworks”

Sam Levinson, “Euphoria”: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Aoife McArdle, “Severance”: “Hide and Seek”

Ben Stiller, “Severance”: “The We We Are”

COMEDY SERIES

Tim Burton, “Wednesday”: “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”

Bill Hader, “Barry”: “710N”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

Christopher Storer, “The Bear”: “Review”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”: “BYG”

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Deborah Chow, “Obi‑Wan Kenobi”

Jeremy Podeswa, “Station Eleven”: “Unbroken Circle”

Helen Shaver, “Station Eleven”: “Who’s There?”

Tom Verica, “Inventing Anna”: “The Devil Wore Anna”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time With Bill Maher”: “Episode #2010”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: “Episode #1333”

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”: “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs ‘You and Me on the Rock'”

Liz Patrick, “Saturday Night Live”: “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” *WINNER

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”: “Afghanistan”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Ian Berger, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe ‑ Hungary for Democracy”

Hamish Hamilton, “Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022”

James Merryman, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter”

Marcus Raboy, “Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart”

Glenn Weiss, “The 75th Annual Tony Awards” *WINNER

REALITY PROGRAMS

Joseph H. Guidry, “The Big Brunch”: “Carb Loading Brunch”

Carrie Havel, “The Go‑Big Show”: “Only One Can Win”

Rich Kim, “Lego Masters”: “Jurass‑brick World”

Michael Shea, “FBoy Island”: “Do You Like Cats?”

Ben Simms, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”: “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” *WINNER

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Tim Federle, “Better Nate Than Ever”

Bonnie Hunt, “Amber Brown”: “I, Amber Brown”

Dean Israelite, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”: “The Tale of Room 13”

Michael Lemback, “Snow Day The Musical”

Anne Renton, “Best Foot Forward”: “Halloween” *WINNER

COMMERCIALS

Juan Cabral (MJZ), For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis ‑ adam&eveDDB; Share the Joy, Apple AirPods ‑ TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Kim Gehrig (Somesuch, Inc.), Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct); Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct)

Craig Gillespie (MJZ), Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 – Apple; Problem, Jimmy John’s – Anomaly; Thrill Driver, Nissan ‑ TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

David Shane (O Positive, LLC), Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro – Apple; Smile, ITVX – Uncommon; Traffic Stop, Native ‑ M/H

Ivan Zacharias (SMUGGLER), Data Auction, iPhone ‑ TBWA\ Media Arts Lab; This Is How We Work Now, Upwork ‑ Alto

DOCUMENTARY

Sara Dosa, Fire of Love *WINNER

Matthew Heineman, “Retrograde”

Laura Poitras, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Daniel Roher, “Navalny”

Shaunak Sen, “All That Breathes”

FRANK CAPRA ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Mark Hansson

FRANKLIN J. SCHAFFNER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Valdez Flagg

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN TELEVISION: Robert A. Fishman