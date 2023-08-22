OWN’s courtroom drama “All Rise” will end with the second part of a third season that will premiere this fall, the Oprah Winfrey Network said Tuesday.

The final 10 episodes will debut Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. The 10 episodes of Season 3’s Part 1 aired June 7-Aug. 9, 2022.

Centering on the busy lives judges and attorneys of a Los Angeles courthouse as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors, “All Rise” Season 3 will pick up after the smash-and-grab case shook up the courthouse and left several lives at risk.

The series’ conclusion comes one season after it was cancelled by CBS after two seasons before moving to OWN.

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact ‘All Rise’ has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement. “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

Starring Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, “All Rise” rounds out its cast with Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins and Ruthie Ann Miles as judicial assistant Sherri Kansky.

Additional ensemble members include Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, Marg Helgenberger, Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, Suzanne Cryer, Roger Guenveur Smith, Christian Keyes and Ian Anthony Dale.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, Missick also serves an executive producer for “All Rise” alongside Dee Harris-Lawrence, Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein.

Throughout the course of its run, “All Rise” has been recognized by the NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television, scoring a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards and the 2020 Black Reel Awards. Additionally, Missick received a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at both the NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020 and 2021.