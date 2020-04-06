All the Awards Shows That Have Been Canceled, Postponed or Made Rule Changes Because of Coronavirus

Here are all the awards shows that have been postponed or canceled or have undergone rule changes because of the coronavirus. TheWrap will continue to update this list as more announcements are made.
Academy Awards
The Oscars have not announced any rule changes, but on March 19 the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement that read, in part, “We are in the process of evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes may need to be made. We are committed to being nimble and forward-thinking as we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and will make further announcements in the coming days.”
The AMPAS Board of Governors will meet on April 28 and will likely consider rule changes then.
According to the South by Southwest Film Festival, an Academy official privately confirmed to them that the short films that won awards at SXSW would still qualify for Oscars in the shorts categories, even though the festival itself didn’t take place.
Academy of Country Music Awards
The 55th ACM Awards has been pushed back for five months and is now scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16. It was originally set for April 5 in Las Vegas. Nominations have already been announced.
Billboard Music Awards
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place on April 29 in Las Vegas, has been postponed and a new date has yet to be announced. The Billboard Latin Music Award were also postponed.
Cinema Eye Honors
The New York-based organization established to honor all facets of nonfiction filmmaking has changed its eligibility rules for nonfiction features and shorts. In the past, one of the ways for a film to qualify was to screen at two out of 49 specific international film festivals. This year, the requirement was eased so that any film selected for any one of those festivals is eligible, whether or not the festival actually takes place.
Cinema Eye is also opening submissions for its broadcast awards in April, earlier than usual, to give its judging committees access to the work as soon as possible.
The show itself remains on schedule for January 2021.
CMT Music Awards
The country music show has been moved to Oct. 14 from its original June 3 date. It will still take place in Nashville.
Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards
The Critics’ Choice Association and the producers organization NPACT have changed the timeline of the awards show devoted to nonfiction and reality television. Submissions will now be accepted through May 15 instead of the original deadline of April 13, with nominations announced on June 8 instead of May 4.
The organizations plans to announce the winners on June 29, pushed back from June 7, “with the final event format still to be determined.”
Emmy Awards: Primetime Emmy Awards and Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards
The Television Academy has adjusted the calendar for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, with the entry deadline moved from May 11 to June 5; the start of nomination voting pushed from June 15 to July 2, and its end from June 29 to July 2 the nominations announcement moved from July 14 to July 28 and the start of final voting pushed back four days to August 21.
The Primetime Emmy Awards is still scheduled for Sept. 20, and the two Creative Arts ceremonies remain scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13.
In addition, the “hanging episodes” rule has been changed to allow individual episodes of a program that fall outside the June 1 – May 31 eligibility year to qualify if they are broadcast or posted on an accessible platform by June 30.
All “For Your Consideration” events – screenings, Q&As, receptions and the like, whether live or streaming – have been suspended for the entire season.
Emmy Awards: Daytime Emmy Awards, Sports Emmy Awards, Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards
All three of these shows, which are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, have been postponed. The Technology & Engineering Emmys were scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas, the Sports Emmys for April 28 in New York City and the Daytime Emmys for June 12-14 in Pasadena.
NATAS’ fourth Emmys show, the News & Documentary Emmy Awards, remains scheduled for September in New York.
Emmy Awards: Television Academy Honors
Six television programs have already been announced as recipients of the 13th Television Academy Honors. But the ceremony itself, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed indefinitely.
Film Independent Spirit Awards
The Spirit Awards was the first major awards show to change its qualifying rules to reflect the cancellation of film festivals and theatrical runs. It allowed films that had been selected for three qualifying festivals that were cancelled or postponed – SXSW, New Directors/New Films and Tribeca – to qualify even if those festivals did not take place.
GLAAD Media Awards
The Los Angeles edition of the GLAAD Media Awards, scheduled for April 16, has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. The New York ceremony, which had been scheduled for March 19, was canceled.
Golden Globe Awards
In late March, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association suspended the rule that films must be screened for HFPA members in a Los Angeles theater to qualify for the Globes. Instead, they can now provide members with screening links or DVDs. It also suspended the rule that films must screen theatrically or on pay-per-view for seven days in Los Angeles for films that had such a release planned between March 15 and April 30.
The rule suspensions are due to end on April 30, but the HFPA said it “may extend these suspensions of the Golden Globe award rules and/or may make other temporary variations to those rules as it considers appropriate in the future.”
Golden Raspberry Awards
The 40th annual Razzie Awards were the “lockdown edition,” switching at the last minute from a March 14 live ceremony to a video presentation.
iHeart Radio Music Awards
The annual show was set for March 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, but was postponed two weeks prior to that date. A new date has not been set.
Kids Choice Awards
Nickelodeon’s show was to have taken place on March 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, but was postponed. No new date has been announced.
Olivier Awards
The London theater awards were canceled a little more than two weeks before their April 5 date. A broadcast of highlights from past shows aired in their place. This year’s winners will be revealed in a special event likely to take place in the fall.
Peabody Awards
The Peabody Awards ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on June 18 in Los Angeles, has been postponed indefinitely. Nominations were originally to be announced in April and winners in May, but in a statement the organization said, “Since the Peabody Board of Jurors traditionally conduct face-to-face deliberations to determine nominees and winners, the timeline for those announcements are also under review.”
Tony Awards
The Tony ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, was postponed indefinitely by the Broadway League on March 25, two weeks after all Broadway theaters were ordered closed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
A statement said the show will take place “when it is safe to do so.”
Webby Awards
The 24th annual Webby Awards ceremony will still take place this year, but it has been changed from a live event to what Webby organizers call “an online celebration.” New dates for the nominations and the ceremony, which was originally scheduled for May 11 in New York City, have yet to be announced.
All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
"No Time to Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
Photo credit: Universal
"A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's March theatrical release would be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe. Paramount has now dated the film for release on Sept. 4.
Photo credit: Paramount
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" was one of the first films delayed as part of the coronavirus, with Sony pushing its late March release to Aug. 7. But as the shutdowns continued, Sony juggled its release slate so that the family film will now open Jan. 15, 2021.
Photo credit: Sony
"Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
Photo credit: Universal
"The Lovebirds"
Paramount postponed the April 3 theatrical release of the romantic comedy “The Lovebirds" starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani after its SXSW premiere was also canceled. Netflix then acquired the film from Paramount and will release it at a date to be announced.
Paramount/Netflix
"Blue Story"
Paramount delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
Photo credit: Paramount
"The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
Strand Releasing
"The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
IFC Films
"Mulan"
Disney postponed the release of its blockbuster, live-action remake of the animated film "Mulan" from March 27 to now open on July 24. The shift was part of a big shuffle of films Disney made to its release calendar on April 3.
Disney
"The New Mutants"
After numerous delays, 20th Century's X-Men spinoff "The New Mutants" was also pushed back by Disney "out of an abundance of caution." The film from director Josh Boone was meant to open April 3. No new release date has been set.
20th Century Studios
"Antlers"
"Antlers," an indie horror film from director Scott Cooper starring Keri Russell, was also pushed back by Disney and Searchlight Pictures from its April 17 release. No new release date has been set.
Searchlight Pictures
"Black Widow" and the MCU
In a restructuring of its entire release calendar, Disney pushed back every Marvel movie in the cinematic universe. "Black Widow" was meant to open on May 1, but will now shift back to the slot previously occupied by "The Eternals" on Nov. 6.“Eternals” is moving to February 12, 2021, “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings” will open May 7, 2021, and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is shifting to Nov. 5, 2021. The changes also affected Marvel's slate for 2022 with “Thor: Love and Thunder” opening Feb. 18, 2022, “Black Panther 2” shifting to May 8, 2022, and “Captain Marvel 2,” which was not previously dated, is now set for a July 8, 2022 release.
Marvel
Untitled Elvis Movie
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler ceased production in Australia after co-star Tom Hanks (playing Presley manager Col. Parker) and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19.
Getty Images
"Mission: Impossible 7"
In late February, Paramount's action sequel halted production in Italy on the Tom Cruise action sequel.
Paramount Pictures
"The Nightingale"
Sony postponed the Budapest shoot of the drama starring real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning.
Getty Images
"Birds of Paradise"
Amazon Studios halted production in Budapest on director Sarah Adina Smith's ballet drama.
Getty Images
"Jurassic World: Dominion"
Universal put a pause on production on the third "Jurassic World," with Chris Pratt returning to star in the dinosaur-stomping sequel.
Universal Pictures
"Flint Strong"
Universal also halted production on this boxing biopic starring Ice Cube and Ryan Destiny.
Getty Images
"The Man From Toronto"
Sony delayed the start of production on the action comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson (who stepped in to replace Jason Statham).
"Official Competition"
Spanish studio Mediapro suspended production on the new comedy starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.
Getty Images
"The Batman"
On March 14, Warner Bros. halted the U.K. production on Matt Reeve's DC Films reboot for at least two weeks. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Warner Bros.
"Samaritan"
On March 14, MGM paused production on the Sylvester Stallone thriller. The film had been shooting in Atlanta.
Getty Images
"Cinderella"
Sony's modernized take on "Cinderella" from director Kay Cannon and starring Camila Cabello will put its production on hiatus due to the travel ban extension to the UK. The film was shooting at Pinewood Studios.
Getty Images
"Fantastic Beasts 3"
The third installment of J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts" series that's spun off from the Harry Potter universe will postpone its production that was scheduled to begin in March in the U.K. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Katherine Waterston.
Warner Bros.
"The Card Counter"
Paul Schrader's "The Card Counter," starring Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish, shut down production in Los Angeles for five days beginning Monday after the director said on Facebook that a "day player" tested positive for the virus. "Myself, I would have shot through hellfire rain to complete the film," Schrader added. "I'm old and asthmatic, what better way to die than on the job?"
Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
"The Matrix 4"
Production on "The Matrix 4" was temporarily put on hold in March, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The sequel starring Keanu Reeves was in production in Berlin, Germany.
Warner Bros.
"First Cow"
After releasing Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow" in limited release on March 6, the distributor announced Monday it will re-release the film in theaters later this year.
A24
"Deerskin"
The theatrical release of the indie film "Deerskin" from director Quentin Dupieux starring Jean Dujardin has been postponed until further notice. Greenwich Entertainment meant to release the film on March 20 after it played at Cannes, TIFF and Fantastic Fest.
Greenwich Entertainment
"Uncharted"
“Uncharted,” the film adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas, was unable to begin production in March amid coronavirus concerns. As part of a larger shuffle of Sony's release slate, the most recent release date for the film was also shifted back from March 2021 to Oct. 8, 2021.
Getty Images/Naughty Dog
"The Climb"
Sony Pictures Classics' indie comedy "The Climb," which played at Sundance this year, was meant to hit theaters March 20 but is now delayed until further notice.
Sony Pictures Classics
"Avatar"
The sequels to James Cameron's four "Avatar" sequels delayed shooting in New Zealand indefinitely, according to the film's producer Jon Landau speaking to the New Zealand Herald. The executive team was to fly to Wellington, NZ on Friday but will remain in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus. Landau said he couldn't give an answer as to when production would resume and when the local Kiwi crew could get back to work. "If I told you we are going to know something in two weeks I'd be lying. I might not be wrong - even a broken clock is right twice a day. But I would be lying because I don't know," Landau said. "We're in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the curve."
20th Century Studios
"The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Searchlight Studios was meant to release "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci's comedic take on the Charles Dickens novel on May 8. No new release date has been set.
Searchlight Pictures
"The Woman in the Window"
The Amy Adams mystery thriller from director Joe Wright, "The Woman in the Window" was meant to open in theaters on May 15 from 20th Century Studios. No new release date has been set.
20th Century Studios
"Bull"
The theatrical release of the Annie Silverstein indie drama "Bull" was postponed from its March 20 release and will now open on VOD and digital on May 1. The film has toured the festival circuit since making its debut at Cannes in 2019.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Minions: The Rise of Gru"
The latest "Minions" movie "The Rise of Gru" was postponed from its release date on July 3. Illumination Entertainment's Paris office was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus, so the film was not able to be finished in time. Universal will release the film on July 2, 2021, a full year after its initial date.
Universal
"Wonder Woman 1984"
The sequel to "Wonder Woman" starring Gal Gadot will now hit theaters on Aug. 14 after being pushed back from its June 5 release date.
Warner Bros.
"Scoob!"
"Scoob!," the animated prequel film about a young Shaggy and Scooby Doo, was postponed indefinitely from its May 15 release date. No new release date has been set.
Warner Animation
"In the Heights"
The movie musical based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage production "In the Heights" was postponed by Warner Bros. indefinitely from its June 26 release date. No new date has been set.
Warner Bros.
"Malignant"
"Malignant," a horror film from director James Wan, was pushed indefinitely from its release date on Aug. 14 to clear the way for "Wonder Woman 1984" to open at the tail end of the summer.
Getty Images
"Peter Rabbit 2," "Morbius" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
In a sweeping overhaul of its release slate, Sony moved three films it had scheduled for release this summer to the first quarter of 2021. The "Peter Rabbit" sequel will now be released in January 2021 while both "Morbius" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" have been moved to next March.
Sony
"Greyhound"
Sony has also moved a WWII drama written by and starring Tom Hanks off of its mid-June release date, though a new date has not yet been set.
Sony
"Wicked"
Universal has removed the movie musical adaptation of “Wicked” from its release slate from its original date on Dec. 22, 2021, and will be redated at a later time.
Getty Images
"Sing 2"
Illumination’s “Sing 2” will now open in the place vacated by “Wicked” on Universal's release slate on Dec. 22, 2021.
Illumination
"Top Gun: Maverick"
The sequel to the 1985 hit starring Tom Cruise has been pushed back from June 24 to December 23, 2020.
Paramount
"Candyman"
Universal's horror film "Candyman" from director Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele will move from its June 12 release date to Sept. 25, 2020.
Universal
"Praise This"
The Will Packer-produced musical comedy "Praise This" about a church choir was delayed from its Sept. 25 release date and will be re-added to the slate by Universal at a later date.
Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
"The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run"
Paramount shifted the animated "Spongebob" movie from its release date on May 22 to now open July 31.
Paramount Pictures
"Jungle Cruise"
With the shift of "Mulan," Disney moved the release of the Dwayne Johnson adventure comedy "Jungle Cruise" back a full year to July 30, 2021.
Disney
"Free Guy"
The Ryan Reynolds video game comedy was meant to open July 3 but will now open Dec. 11.
20th Century Fox/Disney
"The French Dispatch"
Director Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” moved from July 24, 2020 to Oct. 16, 2020 as part of Disney's shift of its entire release calendar.
Searchlight Pictures
Untitled Indiana Jones
The fifth Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford has already shifted its release date in response to Disney's wave of other release changes. It will now open July 29, 2022.
Paramount
1 of 52
Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020
As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.