All the Awards Shows That Have Been Canceled, Postponed or Made Rule Changes Because of Coronavirus

Here are all the awards shows that have been postponed or canceled or have undergone rule changes because of the coronavirus. TheWrap will continue to update this list as more announcements are made.

Academy Awards

The Oscars have not announced any rule changes, but on March 19 the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement that read, in part, “We are in the process of evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes may need to be made. We are committed to being nimble and forward-thinking as we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and will make further announcements in the coming days.”

The AMPAS Board of Governors will meet on April 28 and will likely consider rule changes then.

According to the South by Southwest Film Festival, an Academy official privately confirmed to them that the short films that won awards at SXSW would still qualify for Oscars in the shorts categories, even though the festival itself didn’t take place.

Academy of Country Music Awards

The 55th ACM Awards has been pushed back for five months and is now scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16. It was originally set for April 5 in Las Vegas. Nominations have already been announced.

Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place on April 29 in Las Vegas, has been postponed and a new date has yet to be announced. The Billboard Latin Music Award were also postponed.

Cinema Eye Honors

The New York-based organization established to honor all facets of nonfiction filmmaking has changed its eligibility rules for nonfiction features and shorts. In the past, one of the ways for a film to qualify was to screen at two out of 49 specific international film festivals. This year, the requirement was eased so that any film selected for any one of those festivals is eligible, whether or not the festival actually takes place.

Cinema Eye is also opening submissions for its broadcast awards in April, earlier than usual, to give its judging committees access to the work as soon as possible.

The show itself remains on schedule for January 2021.

CMT Music Awards

The country music show has been moved to Oct. 14 from its original June 3 date. It will still take place in Nashville.

Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards

The Critics’ Choice Association and the producers organization NPACT have changed the timeline of the awards show devoted to nonfiction and reality television. Submissions will now be accepted through May 15 instead of the original deadline of April 13, with nominations announced on June 8 instead of May 4.

The organizations plans to announce the winners on June 29, pushed back from June 7, “with the final event format still to be determined.”

Emmy Awards: Primetime Emmy Awards and Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The Television Academy has adjusted the calendar for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, with the entry deadline moved from May 11 to June 5; the start of nomination voting pushed from June 15 to July 2, and its end from June 29 to July 2 the nominations announcement moved from July 14 to July 28 and the start of final voting pushed back four days to August 21.

The Primetime Emmy Awards is still scheduled for Sept. 20, and the two Creative Arts ceremonies remain scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13.

In addition, the “hanging episodes” rule has been changed to allow individual episodes of a program that fall outside the June 1 – May 31 eligibility year to qualify if they are broadcast or posted on an accessible platform by June 30.

All “For Your Consideration” events – screenings, Q&As, receptions and the like, whether live or streaming – have been suspended for the entire season.

Emmy Awards: Daytime Emmy Awards, Sports Emmy Awards, Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards

All three of these shows, which are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, have been postponed. The Technology & Engineering Emmys were scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas, the Sports Emmys for April 28 in New York City and the Daytime Emmys for June 12-14 in Pasadena.

NATAS’ fourth Emmys show, the News & Documentary Emmy Awards, remains scheduled for September in New York.

Emmy Awards: Television Academy Honors

Six television programs have already been announced as recipients of the 13th Television Academy Honors. But the ceremony itself, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed indefinitely.

Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Spirit Awards was the first major awards show to change its qualifying rules to reflect the cancellation of film festivals and theatrical runs. It allowed films that had been selected for three qualifying festivals that were cancelled or postponed – SXSW, New Directors/New Films and Tribeca – to qualify even if those festivals did not take place.

GLAAD Media Awards

The Los Angeles edition of the GLAAD Media Awards, scheduled for April 16, has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. The New York ceremony, which had been scheduled for March 19, was canceled.

Golden Globe Awards

In late March, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association suspended the rule that films must be screened for HFPA members in a Los Angeles theater to qualify for the Globes. Instead, they can now provide members with screening links or DVDs. It also suspended the rule that films must screen theatrically or on pay-per-view for seven days in Los Angeles for films that had such a release planned between March 15 and April 30.

The rule suspensions are due to end on April 30, but the HFPA said it “may extend these suspensions of the Golden Globe award rules and/or may make other temporary variations to those rules as it considers appropriate in the future.”

Golden Raspberry Awards

The 40th annual Razzie Awards were the “lockdown edition,” switching at the last minute from a March 14 live ceremony to a video presentation.

iHeart Radio Music Awards

The annual show was set for March 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, but was postponed two weeks prior to that date. A new date has not been set.

Kids Choice Awards

Nickelodeon’s show was to have taken place on March 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, but was postponed. No new date has been announced.

Olivier Awards

The London theater awards were canceled a little more than two weeks before their April 5 date. A broadcast of highlights from past shows aired in their place. This year’s winners will be revealed in a special event likely to take place in the fall.

Peabody Awards

The Peabody Awards ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on June 18 in Los Angeles, has been postponed indefinitely. Nominations were originally to be announced in April and winners in May, but in a statement the organization said, “Since the Peabody Board of Jurors traditionally conduct face-to-face deliberations to determine nominees and winners, the timeline for those announcements are also under review.”

Tony Awards

The Tony ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, was postponed indefinitely by the Broadway League on March 25, two weeks after all Broadway theaters were ordered closed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

A statement said the show will take place “when it is safe to do so.”

Webby Awards

The 24th annual Webby Awards ceremony will still take place this year, but it has been changed from a live event to what Webby organizers call “an online celebration.” New dates for the nominations and the ceremony, which was originally scheduled for May 11 in New York City, have yet to be announced.