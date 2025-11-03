Here Are All the Songs in ‘I Love LA’

Rachel Sennott’s “I Love LA” is finally here, and it’s giving us the cool girl playlist of our dreams.

As could be expected, plenty of the tracks in the comedy series center around the beloved SoCal city, with Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” playing in the premiere episode as Odessa A’zion’s Tallulah and True Whitaker’s Alani wander through Erewhon and drive to the beach, while St. Vincent’s “Los Angeles” plays during an elaborate birthday party for Sennott’s Maia.

Check out all the songs featured in “I Love LA” so far. This list will be updated as new episodes debut Sundays on HBO.

Episode 1:

“Tear You Apart” by She Wants Revenge

“I Love L.A.” by Randy Newman

“Los Angeles” by St. Vincent

“Boys Wanna Be Her” by Peaches

“I Love LA” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.