Rachel Sennott Is Ready to Mingle in First Look at Her New HBO Series ‘I Love LA’

The original comedy series, created by the “Bottoms” star, will debut in November

Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman and True Whitaker in "I Love LA" (HBO)

HBO has unveiled a first look at “Bottoms” and “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott’s new original comedy series “I Love LA,” which will premiere in November.

Sennott created and stars in the show, which debuts Sunday, Nov. 2 on HBO and HBO Max at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes of the half-hour comedy series will then air weekly until the finale on Dec. 21.

While the official logline is thin — “an ambitious friend group navigates life and love in L.A.” — the first images from the new series offer a preview of the vibes Sennot & Co. are bringing in the new show.

In addition to Sennott, the main cast includes Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah and True Whitaker as Alani. Guest stars are Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell.

Sennott first broke out as the star of the 2020 indie film “Shiva Baby” before turning more heads in “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “Bottoms” (which she co-wrote) and as Rosie Shuster in the “SNL” movie “Saturday Night.”

You can see the first images from “I Love LA” below. The show is created and executive produced by Rachel Sennott; executive produced by Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri and Lorene Scafaria. Directors include Sennott, Lorene Scafaria, Bill Benz and Kevin Bray. 

Josh Hutcherson and Rachel Sennott in “I Love LA” (HBO)

Josh Hutcherson and Rachel Sennott

Jordan Firstman, Odessa A’Zion and True Whitaker in “I Love LA” (HBO)

Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker and Odessa A’zion

Rachel Sennott and Odessa A’Zion in “I Love LA” (HBO)

Rachel Sennott and Odessa A’zion

Rachel Sennott in “I Love LA” (HBO)

Rachel Sennott

