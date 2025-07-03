All the Songs in ‘The Buccaneers’ Season 2

“The Buccaneers” gives an edgy twist to the period drama. Taking notes from Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” the Apple TV+ series incorporates chart-topping pop hits to accompany its Gen Z take on the 1870s courtship.

In the second season of “The Buccaneers,” the American girls are no longer strangers in London’s high society. Nan (Kristine Froseth) is a duchess, and Conchita (Alisha Boe) is Lady Brightlingsea. Both of them are ushering in a new wave of American heiresses. All the while, Nan’s sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) is on the run from her abusive husband with her child.

As more drama ensues for the Buccaneers, the American girls have a soundtrack to match. This season features a wide range of pop hits, including Chappell Roan’s certified platinum hit “Good Luck, Babe!” and a 2019 deep cut from Sabrina Carpenter. Other artists featured in the Apple TV+ original include Lauv, St. Vincent, Griff and Clairo. Jinny’s real-life sister, Suki Waterhouse, also has a needle drop in the series.

Here are all the songs in Season 2 of “The Buccaneers.” We will update this list as more episodes are released.

Episode 1: “The Duchess of Tintagel”

“North American Scum” (feat. Miya Folick) [Chloé Caillet Remix] – Emily Kokal, Miya Folick, Chloe Caillet

“Last Night’s Mascara” – Griff

“Something to Burn” – Madi Diaz

“Looking at Me” – Sabrina Carpenter

Episode 2: “Holy Grail”

“My Little Secret” – Empress Of

“I Like Me Better” – Lauv

“Sexy To Someone” – Clairo

“Can’t Forget” – Jade Bird

“Reckless” – St. Vincent

Episode 3: “Get Her Out”

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“What Would We Do” – Emily Kokal

“Blame” – Du Blonde

“Serpents” – Sharon Van Etten

The first three episodes of “The Buccaneers” are now available to stream on Apple TV+ with new episodes released weekly on Wednesdays.