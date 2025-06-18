‘The Buccaneers’ Season 2 Episode Release Guide

Nan St. George has officially become the Duchess of Tintagel, as Season 2 of Apple TV+’s “The Buccaneers” picks up minutes from where its first season concluded.

Her new title is not the only thing that the protagonist must contend with as she enters this new stage in her life. Nan (Kristine Froseth) married Theo (Guy Remmers) for the security of her social status, but her heart still remains with Guy after she slept with him the night before her wedding.

Her sister Jinny escaped her abusive husband Lord James Seadown with Nan’s love interest Guy to protect her. And Nan’s birth mother, who she has never met, attended her wedding.

The duchess has found herself in a new heap of messes to say the least.

“The Buccaneers” returned to Apple TV+ Wednesday for its second season. In additon to the show’s season regulars, this season will feature new guest stars, inlcuding Leighton Meester, who appears as Nan’s biological mother.

For a full recap of where to watch the modernized period drama, keep reading:

When does “The Buccaneers” premiere?

The period drama returned on Wednesday June 18.

Where can I watch “The Buccaneers”?

The young adult series is available to stream only on Apple TV+.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, concluding with the season finale August 6. See the full release schedule below.

“The Duchess of Tintagel” – June 18 “Holy Grail” – June 25 “Get Her Out” – July 2 “Ice Cream” – July 9 “A Whole Love” – July 16 “Every Single Piece of My Heart” – July 23 “All Rise” – July 30 “She Knows” – Aug 6

Where does “The Buccaneers” pick up?

Season 2 of “The Buccaneers” returns as Nan and Theo exit their wedding ceremony happily as duke and duchess. Nan’s sister Jinny has successfully escaped her abusive husband with Guy. And Nan’s biological mother is attendance at the wedding – fans don’t have to wait all season long to see this reunion.

Who stars in “The Buccaneers”?

Kristine Froseth, Matthew Broome, Guy Remmers, Aubri Ilbrag, Alisha Boe, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah and Imogen Waterhouse all return for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. Christina Hendricks, Josh Dylan and Barney Fishwick also return in their roles from Season 1.

Leighton Meester guest stars this season as Nan’s biological mother, Nell.

Watch the trailer: