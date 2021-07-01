Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme

The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felonies, according to indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg is accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., then was released on his own personal recognizance. He has pled not guilty on conspiracy and grand larceny charges.

A Manhattan grand jury filed the criminal indictments on Wednesday against the organization and longtime CFO Weisselberg. The charges were not clear at that time.

Weisselberg’s attorney had no comment and a lawyer for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Wednesday charge.

Weisselberg has been the subject of media scrutiny for months as prosecutors sought to flip him to their side and gain his valuable insights into the Trump Organization as fodder for further indictments. Even Weisselberg’s own former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg predicted that he would cave under government pressure.

Jennifer cooperated with investigators, turning over “several boxes of documents” after a divorce from Barry Weisselberg, son of Allen and also a Trump Organization employee. These documents are also being used in an ongoing investigation into Trump’s finances, which kicked into full swing last year when decades of Trump’s tax returns were finally unsealed.

Trump’s attorney Ron Fischetti told Politico earlier this week he was told by Vance that charges won’t be filed against Trump himself just yet. “They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,’” Fischetti told Politico.

Other members of the Trump Organization are being examined by prosecutors — including Trump Organization chief operating officer Matthew Calamari and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr. The Calamaris are under investigation for accepting similar tax-free perks.