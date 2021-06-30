Trump Uses NYC Mayor’s Race Confusion to Bolster Lies About 2020 Election

Former president Donald Trump weighed in on the ongoing confusion over the New York City mayoral race Wednesday, releasing an early-morning statement that compared the situation to his lies about the 2020 election.

“Just like in the 2020 Presidential Election, it was announced overnight in New York City that vast irregularities and mistakes were made and that Eric Adams, despite an almost insurmountable lead, may not win the race,” wrote the single-term Republican.

He went on, “The fact is, based on what has happened, nobody will ever know who really won. The Presidential Race was a Scam and a Hoax with numbers and results being found that are massive, shocking, and determinative. Watch the mess you are about to see in New York City, it will go on forever. They should close the books and do it all over again, the old-fashioned way, when we had results that were accurate and meaningful.”

Here’s what’s going on in New York City: The city’s Board of Elections said on Tuesday, one week after the Democratic primary in the mayoral race, that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’ lead had narrowed. He was the presumed winner last week. According to the BOE, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia had almost closed the gap between herself and Adams.

The BOE then said there was a “discrepancy” in its tabulation process and revealed it had accidentally counted test votes in the earlier count. The count will be re-done.

Trump has been saying, falsely, since November 2020 that he won the presidential election. Supporters of Trump’s stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win, leaving five dead, and just last week, Trump’s lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, lost his ability to practice law in the state because of his own involvement in Trump’s lie.